HSBC UK customers unable to access online banking
HSBC customers in the UK have reported problems accessing online banking services.
Customers took to Twitter to complain that the HSBC app had gone down.
Some said they were unable to pay for their shopping in supermarkets because their card was declined.
HSBC tweeted it was investigating some customers being unable to access banking services as usual. The bank has been approached for further comment.
In a tweet HSBC said: "We understand that some customers aren't able to access banking services as usual at the moment.
"We're investigating, and ask that you please try again in a bit.
"We'll share an update as soon as possible."
