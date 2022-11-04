Train strikes from Saturday suspended, union says
A series of strikes by railway workers planned for 5, 7 and 9 November has been suspended, the RMT union has said.
The union, which represents rail workers, said it would now enter "a period of intensive negotiations" with Network Rail and the rail companies.
The strikes involved staff at Network Rail, which employs signalling workers across England, Scotland and Wales.
As a result, the action had been expected to have a major impact on services across the network.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the threat of strike action "has made the rail employers see sense".
"We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.
"Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions."
He also warned that if the union felt the need to take strike action during the next six months, it would.
Tim Shoveller, Network Rail's chief negotiator, welcomed the news but said: "The very late notice means that services for tomorrow cannot be reinstated and will remain extremely limited, and while we, and our train company partners, will work without pause over the weekend, there will be limited ability to change the 'strike timetable' for Monday."
He added: "We look forward to getting back round the table with all our Trades Unions early next week to see if the progress made this week can be built on, and a resolution found."
Network Rail continues to advise passengers to check before they travel, and on Saturday and Monday to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.