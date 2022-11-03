Is it right to raise interest rates in a recession?

Governor Bailey told me that the net effect of today's announcements could be that fixed mortgage rates don't reach the 6%-plus level that seemed likely in the aftermath of the mini-budget. Although variable rate mortgages will go up automatically as a result of today's interest rate rise, fixed mortgage rates are influenced more by assumptions about where rates will go over two or five years. Mr Bailey is managing those expectations down, even as he actually raises current rates. It is a tricky manoeuvre.