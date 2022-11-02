Sainsbury's to recruit 18,000 Christmas workers
Sainsbury's has announced it is looking to recruit 18,000 temporary workers to support the supermarket through the festive season.
The company said it was hiring workers for 15,000 roles at Sainsbury's, 2,000 at Argos and 1,000 in its logistics division which runs its warehouses.
Sainsbury's said supermarket and Argos recruits would be paid £10.25 an hour, with London-based staff getting £11.30.
Seasonal workers will also receive free food during shifts and a discount card.
The jobs available include roles serving customers, stocking shelves, and packing and delivering online orders.
Those working in Sainsbury's warehouses will ensure that products arrive at supermarkets around the country.
Angie Risley, Sainsbury's group HR director, said the festive season would be "busy", with more customers doing their shopping in stores.
"This investment in service will ensure customers can find whatever they need to celebrate this year easily and conveniently," she added.
"Our new higher base rate [of pay], colleague discount and free food during shifts ensures colleagues will be well-rewarded for their hard work."