BP sees huge profit due to high oil and gas prices
BP has reported a huge profit for July to September due to high oil and gas prices exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The oil giant made $8.2bn (£7.1bn) for the period, more than double the profit over the same three months last year.
BP said it expected to pay $800m in UK windfall tax this year, a levy introduced by the government in May.
The windfall tax - introduced by Rishi Sunak - applies to profits made from extracting UK oil and gas.
At the time Mr Sunak said the levy - which they have called an Energy Profits Levy - would raise £5bn in its first year.
BP's profit for the quarter was much higher than analysts had expected, but dipped from the previous three months due to a fall in the wholesale price of oil.
BP boss Bernard Looney said the company was in a transition period with the aim of moving to lower carbon energy.
"We are providing the oil and gas the world needs today - while at the same time investing to accelerate the energy transition," he said.