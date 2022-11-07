Ebay urges shoppers to pick old over new this Black Friday
- Published
Online marketplace eBay is going back to its roots this month with a decision to promote only second-hand or refurbished deals for Black Friday.
The platform says it wants to offer a different approach the pre-Christmas shopping event.
It was time to move away from the "buying for buying's sake mentality" said eBay's UK boss, Murray Lambell.
A focus on second-hand would help people with the rising cost of living and was kinder to the planet, he said.
It will also benefit sellers on the platform offering refurbished goods, like Ian Montgomery, who said the current squeeze on incomes meant there was already a growing interest in his goods.
"We've felt a steep change in sentiment from our customers," said Mr Montgomery. "Demand [for our products] is definitely growing."
He said sales at his firm, idoodirect, which offers coffee machines, mobile phones, microwaves and other items, were up by 20% compared to last year.
For the rest of the retail industry, this Christmas trading season will be challenging, with households having less discretionary income to spend.
The consultancy Retail Economics predicts that fewer people will take part in Black Friday this year, with spending down 15% compared with previous years.
Officially on 25 November, Black Friday has evolved from a chaotic rush to grab bargains on the High Street, to a month-long blizzard of promotions, including online.
However, Mr Lambell believes this industry-wide extravaganza doesn't deliver the same value as it used to, and instead encourages a shopping "frenzy" leading to unwanted spending and waste.
Ebay said its new strategy was about moving to "thoughtful consumption".
Ebay was originally launched as an online platform for people to resell used items, but the majority of its sales are now new items. New items will still be available over the Black Friday period, but active promotion will be focused on used goods.
The firm made an initial move to focus its marketing on the "pre-loved" market earlier this year with its sponsorship of ITV's Love Island. Contestants dressed in second-hand bikinis and other outfits, in contrast to previous series when they were given brand new items to wear on the show.
Other retailers have also recognised customers' growing interest in buying more second-hand goods.
At the start of this month, Zara launched a new pre-owned service, offering shoppers the chance to resell, repair or donate clothing bought from its stores. Primark has also launched a vintage concession in two of its flagship stores. Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis have launched their own initiatives as well, aimed at tapping into a market which is growing fast.
In a recent survey of shoppers, eBay said it found that around half planned to shop for second-hand or refurbished presents this Christmas.