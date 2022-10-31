Union calls for more Royal Mail strikes after new pay offer
- Published
The union representing Royal Mail workers is set to renew calls for strike action, calling the company's latest pay offer "unacceptable".
Royal Mail Group said it had put forward a deal, which included a pay rise worth 7% of a worker's salary over two years, and a 2% lump sum this year.
However, Royal Mail said the offer was subject to agreeing to changes with Sunday working and start times.
Union bosses accused the company of "imposing change not negotiating".
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it would meet on Tuesday to call for strikes, after it previously called off planned walkouts on Sunday.
The CWU has been locked in a long-running dispute with Royal Mail over pay increases keeping up with the soaring cost of living and working practices.
The median pay at Royal Mail is £32,465 a year, with the average pay for a postal delivery worker lower than that at £25,777.
Royal Mail has blamed strike action for rising losses and job cuts, as well as lower volumes of parcels being posted.