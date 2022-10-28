Giant UK gas storage site reopened ahead of winter
British Gas owner Centrica has reopened its giant gas storage facility to boost the UK's supply over the winter.
The energy firm said site would allow for "cheaper gas" to be stored for the colder months and help "reduce or stabilise costs" for households.
Earlier this month, the UK energy regulator said homes could face power cuts of up to three hours if gas supplies run low.
Centrica said reopening Rough was "not a silver bullet for energy security".
But it said: "It is a key part of a range of steps which can be taken to help the UK this winter."
Centrica said the UK has some of the lowest levels of gas storage in Europe at 9 days, compared to Germany at 89 days, France at 103 days and the Netherlands at 123 days.
The reopening of the facility will increase the UK's gas storage capacity by 50%, Centrica said on Friday.
The Rough gas field in Yorkshire was mothballed in 2017 when the government refused to subsidise it.
"Rough will help to balance the UK's gas market, injecting gas into the facility when prices are low and putting that gas back into the UK's gas network when demand is higher," the company said.
The UK has a range of gas supplies with connections to Norway, other European countries and a number of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals.