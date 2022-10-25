Prices of pasta, tea, chips and cooking oil soar
- Published
The price of pasta, tea, chips and cooking oil has soared, according to new data, with vegetable oil going up by 65% in a year.
Overall, the price of budget food items rose by 17% in the year to September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
It comes as inflation is at a 40-year high, with prices up 10.1% in a year.
Food prices drove the latest rise in living costs in September, along with energy bills and transport costs.
The ONS found sharp increases in the price of some household staples in supermarkets. Pasta prices rose by 60% in the year to September 2022, while tea prices went up by almost 50%.
Other everyday grocery items such as chips, bread, biscuits and milk also recorded large increases.
But some other items fell in price during the period, including orange juice and beef mince.
"What we are seeing is that the price of low-cost goods is going up at the same rate as food across the piece with some real highlights... cooking oil and pasta, I would add tea, chips and bread to that - really going up and very, very few things going down at all," the chief executive of the UK Statistics Authority, Professor Sir Ian Diamond, told the BBC.
"We are really seeing that the squeeze on people who buy the lowest cost things is pretty hard at the moment."
When asked whether things are getting worse, he said: "I think things are tight. I think we are not seeing much of a getting worse at all but we are seeing things remaining really tight."