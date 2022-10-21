Tesco raises meal deal price as food costs soar
- Published
Tesco has raised the price of its meal deal as food costs soar.
The sandwich, snack and drink deal will jump to more than £3 for the first time in 10 years to £3.40 for Tesco clubcard members, and from £3.50 to £3.90 for people who do not have one.
Food prices are rising at their fastest rate in 42 years, squeezing household budgets and driving grocery inflation to 14.6% in the 12 months to September.
Tesco said its meal deal still represented "great value".
The supermarket said more than 70% of its customers currently use a clubcard, which is a free card that gives customers discounts.
In February, Tesco upped the price of its meal deal from £3 to £3.50 for non-clubcard members, but the latest rise marks the first time the popular lunch choice has gone over £3 for all customers.
Tesco's competitors, such as Sainsbury's and Co-op, offer similar meal deals at £3.50 and £4 respectively.