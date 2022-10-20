Prime Minister Liz Truss was the author of her own demise

The prime minister repeatedly made comments on the markets that would have sounded economically illiterate to anyone actually in the markets. To my colleague Laura Kuenssberg, she said that a chart of five-year government borrowing costs did not influence mortgages, that was about the Bank of England. This was staggeringly and alarmingly wrong. Five-year government bond yields form the floor for rates offered for a five-year fixed mortgage. I am told that officials involved in financial stability felt obliged to educate some very senior Cabinet ministers.