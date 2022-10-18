RMT announces November rail strike dates
More rail strikes will take place on 3, 5, and 7 November, the RMT union has announced.
However, it is only the strike on the 3 November that will be as disruptive as previous strikes, the BBC understands.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch accused Network Rail of "dishonesty" in negotiations.
Network Rail said it had a two year, 8% pay increase deal "on the table ready to be put to our staff".
In separate disputes, RMT rail workers at London Underground and London Overground will strike on 3 November.
There have been a series of rail strikes in the UK over the past months as unions have clashed with Network Rail, train firms and the government over pay and conditions.
For the latest strikes, the union said that Network Rail had "reneged" on an earlier pay offer and "sought to impose job cuts, more unsocial hours and detrimental changes to rosters".
The 3 November strikes involve Network Rail and not the 15 train companies who were also involved in the previous nationwide strikes, BBC transport correspondent Katy Austin said.
However, the strike on 3 November could be equally as disruptive. If Network Rail's signallers go on strike, only a fraction of usual services can run, and within restricted hours, with much of the track closed.
The RMT union represents more than 20,000 workers at the rail infrastructure organisation.