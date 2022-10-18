RMT union announces November rail strike dates
More rail strikes over pay and conditions will take place on 3, 5, and 7 November, the RMT union has announced.
It threatens a week's worth of disruption similar to previous strikes, the BBC understands.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch accused Network Rail of "dishonesty" in negotiations.
Network Rail said it had a two year, 8% pay increase deal "on the table ready to be put to our staff".
In separate disputes, RMT rail workers at London Underground and London Overground will strike on 3 November.
Ongoing disputes
There have been a series of rail strikes in the UK over the past months as unions have clashed with Network Rail, train firms and the government over pay and conditions.
For the latest strikes, the union said that Network Rail had "reneged" on an earlier pay offer and "sought to impose job cuts, more unsocial hours and detrimental changes to rosters".
The RMT has accused Network Rail of performing a "U-turn" on its pay offer: 4% this year followed by 4% next year, plus benefits like heavily discounted travel for employees and their families.
Network Rail disputes this, and says it actually made an improved offer by extending the guarantee of no compulsory redundancies by a further year to January 2025.
"Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer," Network Rail chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said.
He added that the rail sector had a £2bn hole in its budget "with many fewer passengers using our services".
This time, RMT members at 15 train companies won't be joining staff at Network Rail in staying away from work.
But because Network Rail's signal workers are involved, disruption across the rail network is expected.
Last week, Network Rail's chief negotiator expressed optimism about the progress of talks.
The RMT has made it clear this evening it does not share that view.
One point of contention is changes to how maintenance teams work. Job losses are involved and the union disagrees with some of the reforms.
Network Rail is now pushing these through, and has said there is an urgent financial need to do so. But the RMT accuses it of seeking to impose detrimental changes.
The union has now begun a new ballot which, if members vote in favour, may mean strike action continues into next Spring.
So more misery for passengers could be coming down the track.