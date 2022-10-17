Two thirds of tax cuts from mini-budget reversed
Two thirds of the £45bn pounds worth of tax cuts promised in September's mini-budget have now been overturned.
New chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the reversal totalled £32bn, with "almost all" of the pledged tax cuts reversed.
In the emergency move aimed at calming markets, Mr Hunt said his priority was to restore "economic stability".
Among the measures to be reversed are plans to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p from April.
Other measures to be axed include:
- Cuts to dividend tax rates
- The reversal of off-payroll working reforms IR35 introduced in 2018 and 2021
- VAT-free shopping for non-UK visitors
- The freeze on alcohol duty rates
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned last week that that the chancellor would need to make "big and painful" spending cuts to put the country's finances on a sustainable path.
The think tank predicted that with a weaker economy and promised tax cuts, there would be a large shortfall in revenue.
It calculated the government would have to spend £60bn a year less by 2026-27.