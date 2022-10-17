Energy bill help to be cut from April, says Jeremy Hunt
- Published
A scheme to cap all household energy bills for two years will be cut from April as the government looks to save money, the new chancellor has said.
Jeremy Hunt said the support - which capped the average bill at £2,500 - would be reviewed so it cost taxpayers "significantly less than planned".
But he said he would still ensure there was "enough support for those in need".
It comes as energy bills have soared as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives up wholesale gas prices around the world.
Mr Hunt said he had agreed with Prime Minister Liz Truss that it would be" irresponsible for the government to continue exposing the public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices".