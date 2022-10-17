Energy bill help to be scaled back from April, says Jeremy Hunt
A scheme to cap all household energy bills for two years will be cut from April as the government looks to save money, the new chancellor has said.
Jeremy Hunt said the support - which limited a typical household bill to £2,500 - would be reviewed so it cost "significantly less than planned".
There was concern the help, announced last month, was not targeted to support the most vulnerable people.
The surprise move comes as bills have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine.
But Mr Hunt said that it would be" irresponsible for the government to continue exposing the public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices".
Under the Energy Price Guarantee, Ms Truss's government had capped all household energy bills for two year from 1 October in a bid to prevent millions from facing hardship this winter.
The energy price cap - the highest amount suppliers are allowed to charge households for every unit of energy they use - had been due to rise to £3,549 for a typical household from October.
Help for business will also be reviewed, but Mr Hunt said he would ensure there was "enough support for those in need".