Recession risk rises as economy unexpectedly shrinks
- Published
The UK economy unexpectedly shrank in August for the first time in two months, according to official data.
The surprise 0.3% drop strengthens the Bank of England's prediction that the UK will fall into recession this year.
Analysts thought the economy would stall in August but not shrink as firms and households face soaring costs.
Prices are rising at their fastest rate for 40 years eating into household and businesses' budgets, and outpacing growth in pay.
In normal times, a country's economy grows and on average, people become slightly richer as the value of the goods and services it produces - its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - increases.
But sometimes their value falls, and a recession is usually defined as when this happens for two three-month periods - or quarters - in a row, and it marks a sign the economy is performing badly.
The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) means that in the three months to August, GDP also fell by 0.3%.
The drop in the monthly figure for August was driven by a sharp decline in manufacturing and maintenance work, which slowed down the oil and gas sector, the ONS said.
ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said that lots of other customer-facing businesses like retail, hairdressers and hotels were also "faring relatively poorly".
"The economy shrank in August with both production and services falling back, and with a small downward revision to July's growth the economy contracted in the last three months as a whole," Mr Fitzner said.
He added that sports events didn't generate as much economic value, after the economy had previously been helped by the UK hosting the Women's Euro Championship in July.
He added that some falls were off-set, however, by some professional services like accounting and architecture.
Some experts also expect that September could see an even bigger drop in economic output, with the extra bank holiday for the Queen's funeral and the period mourning affecting business opening hours, as well as higher costs starting to bite.
Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG, said that the UK was now "teetering on the edge of recession".
"The ongoing squeeze on household finances continue to weigh on growth, and likely to have caused the UK economy to enter a technical recession".
It comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the worst was still to come for the global economy, while 2023 would "feel like a recession" for many people.