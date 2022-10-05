Oil prices set to rise as Opec countries cut output

A person picks up a bottle of gas at a gas station in Carnon, southern France, on March 9, 2022.Getty Images

Some of the world's top oil-producing countries have agreed to cut the amount they export in a decision expected to raise oil prices around the world.

Members of Opec+ - a group that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia - said they would slash production by two million barrels per day.

The group aims to support prices which have fallen as the world economy slows.

A barrel of Brent Crude oil was trading at $84.06 in late September - down from highs of around $130 this spring.

However, news of Opec+'s planned production cut pushed prices up by 1% to $92.74 a barrel on Wednesday.

"The decision is technical, not political," United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazroui told reporters as members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies gathered in Vienna to discuss the plans.

