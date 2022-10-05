Tesco: People watching every penny to make ends meet
- Published
Tesco has said people are "watching every penny" as they try to make ends meet, amid rising costs.
The UK's largest supermarket chain said customers are looking for ways to make their money go further, including switching from branded products and cutting back on eating out.
It came as Tesco reported a fall in profits and warned full-year earnings would be at the lower end of guidance.
It also announced a further boost to pay for UK workers.
The cost of living is increasing at its fastest rate in nearly 40 years, driven by the rising cost of food and energy.
It is eating into household budgets, with prices rising faster than wages.
Tesco said consumers were already spending less as shopping habits normalised after the pandemic, but they are cutting back even more now because of inflation.
The supermarket giant said operating profits in its retail division fell by 10% in the six months to the end of August. However, sales across the whole group excluding its fuel business increased by more than 3% .
The retailer now expects annual underlying retail earnings of between £2.4bn and £2.5bn, which is at the lower end of previous guidance.
Tesco boss Ken Murphy said customers were trying to "make their money go further, whether they are switching from branded products, between categories or cutting back on eating out".
"As we look to the second half [of the year], cost inflation remains significant, and it is too early to predict how customers will adapt to ongoing changes in the market," he added.
"We know our customers are facing a tough time and watching every penny to make ends meet."
'Clearly not immune'
As it faces mounting competition from discounters such as Aldi, Tesco said it would lock in the prices of more than 1,000 everyday products until next year to help shoppers cope with rising costs.
It also announced that its shop staff in the UK are set to receive another pay rise, their second this year.
Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Tesco's results indicated that cost-of-living pressures were challenging the business.
"Despite the brand's strong value proposition, it's clearly not immune to the new purse tightening habits of its customers."