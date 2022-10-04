Twitter shares halted after report Elon Musk deal to go ahead
Twitter shares have been suspended following a report that Elon Musk will proceed with a takeover of the social media platform.
Mr Musk is set to buy Twitter at the original price he offered months ago before he walked away from a deal, according to Bloomberg News.
Shares in Twitter were up almost 13% before trading was halted.
Mr Musk was due to face Twitter in court later this month after he tried to pull out of the takeover.
Mr Musk offered to pay $54.20 per share for the company in April, in a deal that valued the social media platform at $44bn.
But he balked at the deal just a few weeks later, citing concerns that the number of bots on the platform was higher than Twitter claimed.
Twitter denied the accusations and sued Mr Musk to force the deal to go through.
The back-and-forth came amid a sharp downturn in the value of technology stocks, including Tesla, the electric car company that Mr Musk leads and is the base of much of his wealth.
Twitter accused Mr Musk of wanting out because he was worried about the price.