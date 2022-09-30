New growth figures suggest UK not in recession
The UK's economy grew in the second quarter of this year, contrary to an initial estimate of a contraction, according to revised official data.
Economic output rose by 0.2% between April and June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%, the Office for National Statistics said.
It suggests the UK is not currently in recession, as was predicted by the Bank of England earlier this month.
A recession is defined by two consecutive quarters of decline.