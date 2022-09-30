New growth figures suggest UK not in recession
- Published
The UK's economy grew in the second quarter of this year, contrary to an initial reading which said it had shrunk, revised official data suggests.
Economic output rose by 0.2% between April and June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
It suggests the UK is not currently in recession, as was predicted by the Bank of England earlier this month.
However, the economy is still smaller than it was before the Covid pandemic.
This is because the new ONS figures show the impact of Covid on the economy was more severe than previously thought, and it had shrunk by more than estimated in the first few months of the pandemic.
As a result, the ONS said the economy was still 0.2% smaller than pre-pandemic levels, whereas it had said previously it was 0.6% bigger.
Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "The downturn in economic activity during 2020 looks even worse than previously thought, and the subsequent recovery even weaker, following the latest set of national accounts revisions."
He said these new figures would compel the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to further revise down its estimates for future potential GDP.
Earlier this month, the Bank of England had warned the UK could already be in a recession - which is defined as two three-month periods of decline in a row.
The Bank predicted the economy would shrink by 0.1% in the July-to-September period, and at the time the economy was thought to have shrunk in the previous quarter.
Commenting on the revised figures, ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: "These improved figures show the economy grew in the second quarter, revised up from a small fall."
"They also show that, while household savings fell back in the most recent quarter, households saved more than we previously estimated during and after the pandemic."