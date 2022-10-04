Shell boss says taxing energy firms to help the poor is 'inevitable'
Taxes on firms within the oil and gas industry are "inevitable" to help the poorest people, the outgoing boss of Shell has said.
Households in the UK have been under pressure from rising energy bills as gas prices have soared.
Ben van Beurden said that energy markets cannot behave in a way that "damage a significant part of society".
The UK government under Liz Truss has pushed back against extending a windfall tax on oil and gas firms.
But the EU has agreed emergency measures to charge energy firms on record profits.
Energy prices jumped when Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, although prices had already been rising as economies began to recover from Covid lockdowns.
Speaking to the Energy Intelligence Forum, an oil industry event, Mr van Beurden said: "You cannot have a market that behaves in such a way - logically and effectively and everything else - that it's going to damage a significant part of society."
He said that "one way or another" there would be government intervention that "results in protecting the poorest".
"That probably means governments need to tax people in this room to pay for it - I think we just have to accept as a societal reality," he said.
Mr van Beurden added that taxes can be brought in "smartly and not so smartly".
"There is a discussion to be had about it but I think it's inevitable," he added.