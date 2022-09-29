Kwarteng: We're sticking to our growth plan
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is "sticking to the growth plan" announced in his mini-budget.
The plans, announced on Friday, have led to market turmoil, and the Bank of England stepping in to prevent the collapse of some pension funds.
In a rare rebuke, the International Monetary Fund openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts.
However, Mr Kwarteng told reporters on Thursday his priorities were keeping to the plan and lowering energy bills.
Kwasi Kwarteng told the PA news agency: "We are sticking to the growth plan and we are going to help people with energy bills. That's my two top priorities."
He said the mini-budget announced on Friday was "absolutely essential in resetting the the debate around growth".
This is the first time Mr Kwarteng has made a public comment on the plans since Sunday, when he hinted that there were more tax cuts to come.
His comments came after Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to a number of BBC radio stations on Thursday morning, where she insisted the tax cuts outlined in the mini-budget were the "right plan".
This is despite the pound sinking to a record low against the dollar at one point, and traders dumping government bonds.
The Treasury had turned down an independent forecast of the impact of government's plans on the economy by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which BBC economics editor Faisal Islam said had made the market reaction to the plans worse.
The OBR said on Thursday that it had been asked by Mr Kwarteng to produce a first draft of its next economic forecasts on 7 October.