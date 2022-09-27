Energy firms must offer more help on bill payments, Ofgem warns
Most of the UK's energy suppliers must improve how they help people who are struggling to pay their bills, watchdog Ofgem has said.
Its review found failures in firms being able to identify which customers were having payment difficulties and a lack of help with payment plans.
The government has stepped in to cap a typical household energy bill at £2,500 a year until 2024 but this is still unaffordable for many customers.
This bill rise comes in on 1 October.
Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said its review found some suppliers had fallen short of the standards expected by the watchdog and urged them to "step up".
"Although the government's package of support will provide some welcome relief, it's critical that, going into this tough winter, energy companies prioritise the needs of vulnerable customers struggling to pay their bills," he said.
Three suppliers - TruEnergy, Utilita and ScottishPower - were found to have "severe weaknesses" in how they support struggling customers.
Meanwhile, five firms, E, Good, Green Energy, Outfox and Bulb - were found to have some issues in the support they provide.
Ofgem said it had already issued provisional orders to Utilita and ScottishPower, meaning they must take specific and urgent actions.
British Gas was the only supplier to have no issues, the regulator said.