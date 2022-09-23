Will this huge tax cutting gamble pay off?

Many of the most important economic policies that could help boost growth were left unmentioned. For example, the last time the Office for Budget Responsibility adjusted UK's long-term growth prospects, it was to cut them, in July, on account of Britain's shrinking workforce. Perhaps worker visas, skills, infrastructure, trade barriers for exporters to Europe will be addressed another time. All contain growth-enhancing policy areas that will test the limits of the PM's acceptance of doing unpopular things.