Income tax to be cut by 1p from April
The basic rate of income tax will fall from 20p to 19p in the pound from April next year, the chancellor has said.
Kwasi Kwarteng said the cut in the tax people pay on earnings to 19% would benefit more than 31 million people.
The cut in the basic rate of income tax, which applies to people that earn between £12,571 to £50,270, comes a year earlier than planned.
In a surprise move, the UK's 45% highest tax band for people who earn over £150,000 a year has been axed.
The chancellor said high tax rates "damage Britain's competitiveness" and reduce incentives for new businesses, arguing that tax cuts are "central to solving the riddle of growth".
Mr Kwarteng said scrapping the 45% tax rate would also "reward enterprise and growth".
The move means the 629,000 people earning more than £150,000 a year will instead pay the tax rate of 40%, which is applicable to those earning more than £50,271.
However, the change will not apply to Scotland where income tax bands are different. People in Scotland who earn more than £150,000 a year currently pay a 46% rate.
The cut in basic rate tax to 19p in the pound also does not apply in Scotland.
"It really is that kind of rabbit out of the hat at the end, that not only is the additional rate going to be completely abolished, but also the cuts to the basic rate of income tax are going to be brought forward a year," said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at finance firm Caxton.
"That is pretty significant."
But Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the mini-budget prioritised big business over working people by relying on a theory of "trickle down economics".
"The prime minister and chancellor are like two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run," she said in response to Mr Kwarteng's plans.