Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike on 8 October, their union has said.
The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
It comes after the union held the biggest rail strikes in 30 years over three days in June.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union had met with new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
"However, as no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action," he said.
The RMT, which represents rail workers including guards and signalling staff, had already announced its 40,000 members would strike on 1 October - the day before the London Marathon.
Members of the train drivers' union Aslef also intend to walk out on 1 October, meaning that just 10% of all UK services are likely to run.
Train drivers at 12 companies will then take a second day of industrial action on 5 October, Aslef said.