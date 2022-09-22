Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
- Published
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike on 8 October, their union has announced.
The RMT set the new date as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
It comes after the union held the biggest rail strikes in 30 years over three days in June.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union had met with new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
"However, as no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action," he said.