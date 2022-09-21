Inflation pushes debt interest payments to new record
Soaring inflation led interest payments on UK government debt to hit a new record in August.
Interest payments reached £8.2bn during the month, £1.5bn more than last year and the highest since monthly records began in 1997, the Office for National Statistics said.
The high interest payments come as the government borrows billions of pounds to help households with energy bills.
It will also reportedly unveil £30bn of tax cuts in a mini-Budget on Friday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the government had borrowed £11.8bn in August, £2.6bn less than August 2021.