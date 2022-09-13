Backlash as Center Parcs to close for Queen's funeral
Center Parcs has said guests must leave its sites for the Queen's funeral, prompting complaints from angry holidaymakers.
The holiday firm said it had made the decision "as a mark of respect" and to allow employees to "be part of this historic moment".
But one holidaymaker the BBC spoke to described the plans as "ridiculous".
Others took to Center Parcs' Facebook page to express their anger, with one saying it showed no respect to guests.
Center Parcs said that guests would have to leave its five UK sites for 24 hours from 10:00 on Monday 19 September.
The holiday firm said: "We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.
"All guests impacted by the closure will receive an email today explaining the options available."
Guests who want to cancel holidays can request a full refund, and customers whose holidays are shorter than expected will be offered partial refunds.
Guests took to Center Parcs' Facebook page to express their frustration.
One wrote: "We were five related families getting together for our annual family holiday - with two small children and two dogs, three hours from home!
"Where the hell are we supposed to go for one night? It's that or cancel some or all of the much-anticipated holiday!
"Sorry, but this is an awful decision that has left us devastated.
"By all means close the restaurants and activities, but let us stay on the park!"
Another wrote: "Center Parcs have left us in a right mess.
"Party of six - including one toddler and one adult with special needs. Driving four hours for a Friday to Friday break in [a] four-bedroomed cabin.
"Get kicked out of our accommodation at 10am Monday and can't return until the same time on Tuesday. What the hell are we supposed to do?"