Mourners set to create 'unprecedented' demand for travel in London
By Katy Austin
Transport correspondent
- Published
Transport bosses have said they expect demand on railways and roads in London to be "unprecedented" as people travel to pay respects to the Queen.
Demand is expected to be particularly heavy from Wednesday, when the public can attend the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall from 17:00 BST.
Transport for London and Network Rail said there were plans to ensure people can travel "as easily as possible".
Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, are expected to travel to the capital.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, said services to, and stations in the capital will be "extremely busy".
The group has urged passengers to leave plenty of time for travel during the official mourning period, which ends the day of the Queen's state funeral on Monday 19 September.
The Queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral, meaning the public will be allowed to view her coffin.
"The transport industry is working hard to help people pay their respects in London and across the United Kingdom," said Sir Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail.
"Please make sure you check before you travel as we expect the road and transport networks to be busy."
Network Rail said a normal timetable would be running on the day of the funeral, rather than a reduced one that might operate on a regular bank holiday.
Andy Byford, TfL's transport commissioner, said that while a normal services were scheduled, "there may be short notice changes and diversions as a result of the large number of people travelling and necessary road closures".
London Underground will run as normal, but some stations will be busier than normal, TfL said, with some disruption expected due to some stations being temporarily closed, or normal routes in and around stations being changed.
People have been told to avoid Green Park tube station if possible, and use others such as Victoria, Piccadilly Circus and St James' Park.
The Elizabeth Line does not usually operate any services on a Sunday on the central section between Paddington and Abbey Wood, but this Sunday it will operate 12 trains an hour.
Some bus services will be diverted because of road closures, including night buses, and some taxi ranks will be closed as cabs and coaches will be affected by road closures.