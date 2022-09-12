UK economy grows in July but misses forecasts
The UK economy grew by 0.2% in July, according to official data, following a sharp drop in the previous month.
The Office for National Statistics said the services sector was the biggest contributor to growth, helped by the UK hosting the Women's Euro Championship.
However, while the economy expanded in July, the growth was slower than analysts had expected.
Gross domestic product fell in June due to the extra bank holiday for the Queen's Jubilee.