Energy bills to be capped at £2,500 for typical household
New Prime Minister Liz Truss has unveiled plans to limit energy bill rises, spending billions to protect people from soaring prices in England, Wales and Scotland.
She told MPs that the typical household energy bill would be capped at £2,500 annually for two years from 1 October.
It will save people £1,000 a year based on expected energy prices, she said.
This is because the energy price cap was due to rise from £1,971 to £3,549 in October.
There will be a new six-month scheme for businesses which will provide "equivalent" support, Ms Truss added.
After that six-month period, ministers plan to offer "focused support" to vulnerable industries.