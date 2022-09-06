Warning that firms will fail without energy bill help

According to Red Flag Alert, there are 355,000 companies with a turnover higher than £1m that are designated as high energy users - industries such as steel, glass, concrete, and paper production. Of those, the company estimates 75,972 are at risk of insolvency, and they estimate 26,720 of them could fail because of energy costs. That's in addition to the 26,000 insolvencies they'd already predicted this year.