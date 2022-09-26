Is Finland's Wood City the future of building?

Engineered woods like CLT have been used in Europe since the 1990s, but they have had a resurgence in Finland thanks to a government-backed wood-building programme designed to ensure 45% of public buildings use wood as a key material by 2025. Developers can apply for grants and get help with tasks such as procurement and risk communication. "I think every company [here] is doing wooden buildings today," says Ms Airaksinen. "The pressure is on for sustainability."