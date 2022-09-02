Ukraine war: G7 agrees to impose price cap on Russian oil
Members of the G7 have agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in a bid to hit Moscow's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.
Finance ministers said the cap on crude oil and petroleum products would also help reduce global energy prices. The cap will be set at a level based on a range of technical inputs.
"We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the G7 said.
Russia said it would stop selling oil to countries that imposed price caps.