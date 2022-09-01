Rail workers to stage two days of fresh strikes, RMT union says
Rail workers will hold fresh strikes in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT union has said.
It said 40,000 of its members who work at Network Rail and 14 train companies will walk out on 15 and 17 September.
The first day of these strikes coincides with a walkout by train drivers at 12 rail companies.
The Aslef union said the action by 9,000 of its members will be the biggest strike that drivers have taken part in so far.
The RMT walkout follows six previous days of strikes by its members across June, July and August.
Its general secretary Mick Lynch said union members had "no choice" but to continue striking.
"[The track operator] Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement," he said.
"We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes."
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Yet again, union leaders are choosing self-defeating, co-ordinated strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members' livelihoods.
"These reforms deliver the modernisations our rail network urgently needs, are essential to the future of rail, and will happen, strikes will not change this."
Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said it wanted to give staff a decent pay rise and was doing everything it could to find a breakthrough in talks.
He said: "Our latest offer of a two-year 8% pay rise, with heavily discounted travel and a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, is affordable from within our own budgets, but the RMT remains unwilling to give its members the chance to vote on it despite knowing that members at another union overwhelmingly accepted a similar deal."
Strike action on 17 September will hit music fans travelling to see Gary Barlow perform in London and George Ezra in Manchester.