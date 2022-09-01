Sizewell C: Boris Johnson 'confident' nuclear plant will go ahead
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is "confident" the Sizewell C nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast will go ahead, adding a decision is likely within weeks.
In a speech at Sizewell, Mr Johnson pledged to invest £700m in the plant.
The project, which is being developed by French energy company EDF, is estimated to cost about £20bn overall.
The government gave the go-ahead for the plant in July with negotiations on raising funds continuing.
Mr Johnson said the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up gas prices, had demonstrated the need for new nuclear generation capacity in the UK.
"We need to pull our national finger out and get on with Sizewell C," the outgoing PM said.
"That's why we're putting £700m into the deal, just part of the £1.7bn of government funding available for developing a large-scale nuclear project to final investment stage in this parliament.
"In the course of the next few weeks I am absolutely confident that it will get over the line."
In his final major policy speech before he leaves office, Mr Johnson argued the reluctance of previous governments to back nuclear energy had helped drive up bills.
He described the problem as "myopia", adding: "It is called short-termism. It is a chronic case of politicians not being able to see beyond the political cycle."
"Let's think about the future, let's think about our kids and our grandchildren, about the next generation," he said.
"And so I say to you, with the prophetic candour and clarity of one who is about to hand over the torch of office, I say go nuclear and go large and go with Sizewell C."
The Sizewell C project is expected to generate about 7% of the UK's electricity needs and operate for 60 years.
It would be built next to the existing Sizewell B, which is still generating electricity, and Sizewell A, which has been decommissioned.