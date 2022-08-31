Co-op sells petrol stations to Asda in £600m deal
- Published
The Co-op has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt business to Asda in a deal worth £600m.
The Co-op said the sale of the sites, which represent 5% of its retail estate, would enable it to expand its network of grocery stores and also help it balance the books.
Asda said the purchase is part of plans to move into the convenience store market, having smaller grocery shops.
About 2,300 Co-op petrol station staff will be moved to Asda's employment.
As part of the deal, Asda will pay £438m in cash and take on responsibility for Co-op's lease payments which total about £162m.
The precise figure will be confirmed when the sale is completed later this year.
"This transaction is in line with our strategy to move away from operating petrol forecourts and supports our vision of Co-operating for a fairer world, while building our core leading convenience business," said Shirine Khoury-Haq, chief executive at the Co-op, which known for its supermarket chains and funeral care operations.
Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda, said the supermarket saw convenience stores as a "significant growth opportunity for the business".
"This acquisition accelerates our strategy in this area and forms part of our long-term ambition to become the UK's second largest supermarket," he added.
Asda currently has 320 petrol stations across the UK. The deal for the Co-op's 129 forecourts include shops on the sites.
Asda is behind in the fast-growing and profitable convenience store business, where Sainsbury's Local and Tesco Express have grown rapidly.
Britain's third-largest supermarket chain was bought by the Issa brothers in February 2021 and the two entrepreneurs from Blackburn made their billion-pound fortunes running petrol stations.
The Issa brothers' EG Group, which owns petrol stations and convenience stores worldwide, bought Asda's current stock of forecourts last year for £750m, and it was expected at the time that the new relationship would enable the supermarket to open convenience stores in petrol stations.