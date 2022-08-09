Warning energy prices to hit over £4,200 in January
Energy prices will hit the equivalent of £4,266 for a typical household in January of next year, according to consultancy Cornwall Insight.
That's a rise of £650 for households in England, Scotland and Wales compared with its estimate just last week.
Cornwall cited regulator Ofgem's decision to change the price cap every three months instead of six and higher wholesale prices for the move.
The government has announced a package of measures to help.