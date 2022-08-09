Warning energy prices to hit over £4,200 in January
Energy bills will hit £4,266 for a typical household by January next year, warns consultancy Cornwall Insight.
That's a rise of £650 for households in England, Scotland and Wales compared with its estimate just last week.
Cornwall cited regulator Ofgem's decision to change the price cap every three months instead of six and higher wholesale prices for the sharp jump.
The warning comes as the government rejects calls for further help on bills until a new prime minister is in place.
In its latest report, Cornwall has also increased its forecast for this autumn's typical domestic energy bills to £3,582, up from its previous prediction of £3,358.
The latest price cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers for average energy usage in England, Scotland and Wales for October - is due to be announced at the end of this month.
Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall said its price cap forecasts had been steadily rising but the big jump in its forecasts comes as "a fresh shock".
"The cost-of-living crisis was already top of the news agenda as more and more people face fuel poverty, this will only compound the concerns."
However, Dr Lowrey said without the more frequent changes to the price cap more energy suppliers might be in danger of collapse.
"Many may consider the changes made by Ofgem to the hedging formula, which have contributed to the predicted increase in bills, to be unwise at a time when so many people are already struggling.
"However, with many energy suppliers under financial pressure, and some currently making a loss, maintaining the current timeframe for suppliers to recover their hedging costs could risk a repeat of the sizable exodus seen in 2021."
However, he said rather than "critiquing the methodology of the cap", it may be time to consider the cap's place altogether.
"After all, if it is not controlling consumer prices, and is damaging suppliers' business models, we must wonder if it is fit for purpose - especially in these times of unprecedented energy market conditions."
'Panicking'
In May, Ofgem said the typical household should expect to see an £800 increase in October, to £2,800 a year.
However, it subsequently admitted that "prices are looking higher than they did when we made that estimate".
The energy price cap sets a limit on the amount that can be paid for each unit of energy.
It is based on the price energy suppliers pay producers for electricity and gas.
This has risen sharply, fuelled by the war in Ukraine which has threatened supplies from Russia.
Many families are already facing soaring costs, with UK inflation - the rate at which prices are rising - at the highest in 40 years.
Personal finance expert Martin Lewis told the BBC people would be "panicking" over their energy bills, and warned it would "be desperate" when bills rise this winter.
"It's going to throw many households into a terribly difficult financial situation," he added.
Mr Lewis said that more needed to be done now to help the poorest households.