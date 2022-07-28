British Gas resumes shareholder payout as bills rise
British Gas owner Centrica has resumed payouts to shareholders as UK households come under pressure from rising energy bills.
The company said it was paying a dividend of 1.0p per share, after having suspended it for three years.
It comes as gas prices soar, fuelled by Russia's war in Ukraine.
UK energy bills are expected to rise again in the coming months, with one consultancy warning they could hit £3,850 a year by January.
The announcement of a resumption in dividends came as Centrica reported soaring profits for the first half of the year.
Adjusted operating profit for the six months ending in June rose to £1.34bn from £262m a year earlier.