Train strikes: Drivers to walk out over pay on 13 August
- Published
Train drivers at nine rail companies will strike on 13 August in a dispute over pay, the union Aslef has said.
Aslef members at seven companies were already set to walk out on 30 July and drivers at two more firms have now voted for industrial action, the union said.
It said strikes were a "last resort" but the rising cost of living meant workers had faced a real terms pay cut.
Passengers have faced disruption on Wednesday due to another rail strike.
Around 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail and 14 other train companies walked out over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
It meant only one in five services were expected to run, with some places including Blackpool, Portsmouth and Bournemouth having no trains at all.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has sacked his junior shadow transport minister for making an unauthorised media appearance, after he joined striking rail workers on a picket line on Wednesday.
Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said the union did not want to inconvenience passengers "but we've been forced into this position by the companies, who say they have been driven to this by the Tory government".
"With inflation running at north of 10% that means those drivers have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years," he said.
"We want an increase in line with the cost of living - we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021."
Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, is currently at its highest level for 40 years, which has prompted many workers and unions to call for pay rises.
Several rail strikes have already gone ahead this summer and there are more planned, with unions including Aslef and the RMT rejecting deals from train companies and Network Rail.
Network Rail, which owns and manages the country's railway infrastructure, said disruption and delays to train journeys would continue into Thursday morning as RMT members return to their duties after Wednesday's strike.
Which train companies are affected?
Train drivers at nine rail companies will strike on 13 August:
- Avanti West Coast
- Cross Country
- Arriva Rail London
- Great Western
- LNER
- Greater Anglia
- Southeastern
- Hull Trains
- West Midlands Trains
Further ballots close at Chiltern Railways, Northern Trains and TransPennine on 25 August and at East Midlands Railway on 19 September.