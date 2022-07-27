Train strikes: Drivers to walk out over pay on 13 August
- Published
Train drivers at nine rail companies will strike on 13 August in a dispute over pay, the union Aslef has said.
Aslef members at seven companies were already set to walk out on 30 July and drivers at two more firms have now voted for industrial action, the union said.
It said strikes were a "last resort" but the rising cost of living meant workers had faced a real terms pay cut.
Passengers have faced disruption on Wednesday due to another rail strike.
Around 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail and 14 other train companies walked out over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
It meant only one in five services were expected to run, with some places including Blackpool, Portsmouth and Bournemouth having no trains at all.