EU agrees to cut gas use over Russia supply fears
- Published
European leaders have agreed for countries to cut gas use in case Russia halts supplies.
Members of the European Union held talks on Tuesday after the bloc urged countries to reduce gas use by 15% from August to March.
"This was not a Mission Impossible!", tweeted the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency.
Draft plans seen by the BBC suggested the deal had been watered down, with gas use to be cut voluntarily.