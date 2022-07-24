Three questions Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak must answer

Rishi Sunak has not indicated any further help on bills beyond the existing support schemes he announced when chancellor. However, Liz Truss has said that she would reduce the "green levies" - these are the extra charges added to bills to help finance the switch to renewables. That could save bill-payers £153 a year. But the levies also help fund schemes to support poorer customers paying their energy bills, money that still needs to come from somewhere.