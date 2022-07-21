Eurozone raises interest rates for first time in 11 years
The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates for the first time in more than 11 years as it tries to control soaring eurozone inflation.
The ECB raised its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 0.0% on Thursday, and plans further increases later in the year.
The rate has been negative since 2014 to encourage banks to lend rather than deposit money with the bank.
Consumer prices rose at a record rate of 8.6% in the 12 months to June.
That is well above the bank's 2% target.
Inflation is the pace at which prices are rising. For example, if a bottle of milk costs €1 and that rises by 5 cents compared with a year earlier, then milk inflation is 5%.
Central banks around the world, including the Bank of England and America's Federal Reserve, have been raising rates as prices accelerate.
Soaring energy, fuel and food costs are pushing up the cost of living, putting pressure on households.
The ECB began cutting interest rates after the 2008 financial crisis to stimulate growth, and took them as low as -0.5% during the pandemic.
However, earlier this year it signalled it planned to increase them again, although economists had only expected an increase of 0.25 percentage points in July.
There are concerns that soaring inflation could become entrenched, and any gas shortage over the winter could push energy prices up, further impacting the cost of living.