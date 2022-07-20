Petrol costs push prices up at fastest rate for 40 years
Prices are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for 40 years, driven by higher petrol and food costs.
UK inflation, the rate at which prices rise, jumped to 9.4% in the 12 months to June from 9.1% in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Unions have been calling for pay rises to help workers cope as the rising cost of living means many are struggling with bills and turning to food banks.
The Bank of England has warned inflation will reach 11% this year.
Inflation is the pace at which prices are rising. For example, if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p compared with a year earlier, then milk inflation is 5%.
Fuel prices have soared in recent months, driven by the war in Ukraine and moves to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian oil.
It has led to the average family car costing more than £100 to fill up, according to the RAC, however, the AA said this week that lower wholesale costs of fuel were leading to cheaper prices at the pumps, though they still remain much higher than before the Ukraine war.
Elsewhere, food prices have been rising and supermarket bills are set to rise by an average £454 this year as food prices soar, research firm Kantar has predicted.