EU told to prepare for Russian gas shut-off
- Published
The European Commission has urged countries across the bloc to cut their gas use by 15% until March, amid fears Russia could halt supplies.
It says the target is voluntary but will become legally binding if Moscow turns off the taps this summer.
The key Nordstream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany has been offline for maintenance for 10 days and is due to be turned back on this Thursday.
But there are concerns Moscow will not follow through on its promise.
EU member states will vote on the Council's rationing plan at a meeting of energy ministers on 26 July.